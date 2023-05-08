NATIONAL

PIA reduces fare to Beijing by 30pc

By Monitoring Report
PIA Pakistan International Airlines Boeing 777-200 wide body airplane with two GE90 engines and registration AP-BHX landing at London Heathrow International Airport in England, UK. PIA PK is the national flag carrier of Pakistan. The airline connects London to Islamabad, Karachi and Lahore. (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has reduced airfare to Beijing by 30 percent to facilitate travelers from both countries, its spokesperson said over the weekend.

The company reduced the fares after taking into account the repeated demand from students and business people, according to Abdullah Hafeez Khan.

“After the resumption of flights to Beijing, a large number of students and businessmen are thronging to China. They repeatedly requested PIA to adjust the fares to the pre-Covid ticket prices, so we did it to facilitate bilateral travel,” Khan told Xinhua.

With the move, students get a discount on the fares for the third time since December last year when the airfare was decreased by 23 percent and later by 27 percent.

Figures by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) showed the rupee has depreciated against the US dollar by over 84 percent since February 2020, leading to skyrocketing airfares.

