Bugti clan clash in DHA Karachi claims 5 lives; 17 suspects arrested so far

Seventeen individuals have been apprehended following a violent clash between members of the Bugti clan in Karachi, which resulted in five fatalities and left two others critically injured, according to Karachi police.

The conflict erupted late Thursday night near Ali Haider Bugti’s residence in Defence Housing Authority’s (DHA) Khayaban-i-Nishat, involving two rival groups led by Fahad Ahmed Nawaz Bugti and Ali Haider Bugti. Fahad, the nephew of the slain Baloch chieftain Nawab Akbar Khan Bugti, was killed in the gunfight, while Ali Haider, also a nephew of the Bugti chieftain, was injured.

Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) South, Asad Raza, reported that a total of four additional individuals were killed, correcting earlier reports of three injuries. “Earlier today, police conducted operations in DHA, resulting in the arrest of 17 Bugti clan members, including two gunmen,” DIG Raza said to a private news outlet. He clarified that the suspects were from both rival factions within the Bugti family.

“Eight individuals were apprehended immediately following the incident, with the remaining suspects detained early Friday morning,” Raza elaborated. He also noted that two injured members of the Bugti family were transported to Aga Khan University Hospital (AKUH) for treatment, where police guards are stationed due to the ongoing investigation treating the wounded as suspects.

Detailing the incident, DIG Raza said that at approximately 11:25 PM on Thursday, gunfire erupted between the two tribal groups at DHA’s Nishat Commercial Lane 10, within Darakhshan police station’s jurisdiction. Fahad and 35-year-old Naseebullah Bugti were killed, while Ali Haider’s group suffered the loss of three individuals: his sons Meer Mohsin Bugti and Mir Essa Bugti, and their gunman, Ali.

Additionally, Ali Haider and his associate Qaim Ali Qadir sustained injuries and were taken directly to AKUH for treatment, according to police surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed. The post-mortem examinations were conducted at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and the Civil Hospital Karachi, revealing multiple firearm injuries on all deceased individuals, Dr. Syed confirmed.

DIG Raza shared that the preliminary investigation presented conflicting accounts from both groups. Fahad’s faction alleged they were attacked by Ali Haider and his gunmen, prompting a retaliatory response in “self-defense.” Conversely, Ali Haider’s group asserted they were the initial victims of the attack.

Investigators questioned Ali Haider’s presence at Fahad’s residence in Nishat Commercial, where the incident occurred. According to Raza, CCTV footage showed Fahad Bugti and his gunmen exiting his house in two luxury vehicles, while Ali Haider, in a single vehicle with his gunmen and relatives, struck Fahad’s vehicle’s bumper. This collision led to a heavy exchange of gunfire.

The bloody clash unfolded near the main gate of Fahad’s residence. Initial shots were fired on the left side of Ali Haider’s vehicle, indicating that straight bullets were not directed at him, DIG Raza noted.