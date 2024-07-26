Section 144 imposed in Punjab, Islamabad in light of protest rallies

ISLAMABAD: Section 144 has been imposed across Punjab and Islamabad, prohibiting assemblies, processions and protests ahead of rallies announced by opposition parties.

The capital administration has warned that any violations will be met with strict action. “Violation of Section 144 cannot be allowed under any circumstances,” stated a representative of the district administration.

Ita may be pointed out that Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) is protesting against a massive hike in electricity prices while Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and other religious parties have announced countrywide protests on Friday against the Supreme Court’s decision in the Mubarak Sani case.

On the other hand, the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also announced that they will stage demonstrations on Friday to press for the release of the party’s founder, Imran Khan.

Personnel of law enforcement agencies have been deployed in the federal capital to ensure compliance and citizens are urged to avoid participating in any illegal activity.

Similarly, the Punjab Home Department has announced a province-wide enforcement of Section 144 from July 26 to 28. The notification emphasised that public gatherings, rallies, sit-ins and protests are banned during this period, as such gatherings could be soft targets for terrorist activities.

“The administration will ensure the implementation of the order across Punjab,” the notification stated.

This decision is driven by concerns that any political gathering could provide a “soft target” for terrorists and miscreants amid the prevailing law and order situation and security threats.

The order highlighted that such gatherings pose “serious security threats” and are likely to disrupt public peace and order, causing significant inconvenience to the public.

It emphasised the necessity of ensuring the security of people and protecting installations and buildings against potential terrorist or untoward activities in the interest of public safety, security, peace and tranquillity.

Citing sufficient grounds for immediate preventive measures, the department stressed the need for Section 144 as a speedy remedy to prevent disturbances to public peace and to safeguard lives and property in Punjab.

Islamabad sealed

Meanwhile, the federal capital has been completely sealed off with containers, effectively isolating it from surrounding areas, including Rawalpindi.

A high-level meeting took place late at night to discuss the security situation. The meeting was attended by heads of law enforcement agencies, local administration officials, intelligence agencies and relevant authorities.

The attendees were informed that Section 144 has been imposed in the federal capital due to concerns about terrorism and potential disruptions to law and order. Police sources stated that the police force is fully prepared and equipped to handle any unpleasant incidents.

JI workers arrested

Meanwhile, the leadership of JI expressed its resolve to hold a sit-in at ‘D Chowk’ while defying all the restrictions being imposed by the Islamabad administration and police today.

In a statement, JI Secretary Information Qaiser Sharif said that the police are raiding the homes of the party’s workers and during a raid at JI Secretary General Amirul Azeem’s home, the law enforcers arrested his driver.

“Jamaat-e-Islami leader Hafiz Muhammad Ajmal has been arrested. In Kharian, leader Mian Usman Rafi has been taken into custody. Eight other leaders have also been arrested from Khairpur Tamewali,” he added.

While detailing the arrests of other leaders as well, Qaiser lamented that the Punjab government has resorted to its “traditional tactics” and claimed that the raids are being conducted in a bid to stop the sit-in from being staged.

“Workers are being asked to promise that they won’t partake in the sit-in. At least 70 people have been arrested,” he added.