Flight operations at Lahore Airport disrupted after heavy rain

Heavy monsoon rain spell, disrupted flight operations at Allama Iqbal International Airport Lahore for several hours.

Three foreign flights, including those operated by Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), were diverted to Multan and Peshawar airports. Flights arriving in Lahore from Abu Dhabi and Bahrain were redirected to Multan Airport.

A flight from Riyadh was also advised to land at an alternate airport, officials confirmed.

A private airline’s flight from Doha reached Lahore seven hours late.

Additionally, the arrival and departure of more than a dozen other international flights were delayed due to the severe weather conditions.

Airport authorities are working to resume normal operations and provide updates on the status of the affected flights.

The aviation authorities advised passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest information on flight schedules.

