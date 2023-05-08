Top China diplomat calls on young peers to carry forward Pakistan friendship

ISLAMABAD: Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has called on young diplomats of China and Pakistan to jointly carry forward the two countries’ friendship and promote world peace, justice and progress.

With the presence of deputy foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar, Gang made the remarks when attending a ceremony in Islamabad to unveil a memorial plaque for the Foreign Service Academy, which was rebuilt on the previous compound of the Chinese embassy in Pakistan.

The visiting diplomat interacted with young diplomats from Pakistan and China and shared his perspective on the historic ties between the two countries, urging his young peers to be action-takers as well as advocates of China-Pakistan friendship.

Gang said that China advocates that all countries should be independent and follow a development path suited to their national realities, and calls for mutual respect, equality and win-win cooperation among countries.

In addition, China advocates that disputes should be resolved through dialogue and consultation without resorting to force or the threat of force, and that countries should join hands to address global challenges, he said.

The young diplomats of both countries should act in line with the trend of the times and the aspirations of the people of all countries, and oppose erecting barriers, inciting confrontation and stoking “a new Cold War,” he said.

Gang noted that the China-Pakistan community with a shared future has profound historical roots, solid public support and strong practical needs.

China and Pakistan must redouble their efforts to ensure the success of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor in order to bring more benefits to the two peoples, the Chinese foreign minister said.

The Foreign Service Academy is the training arm of the Foreign Ministry. Established in September 1981, the academy has trained hundreds of Pakistani and foreign diplomats, according to the ministry’s official website.