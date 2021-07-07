NATIONAL

Ministry rejects inclusion of Imran on ‘press freedom predators’ list

By Monitoring Report

The government has vehemently rejected an international media watchdog’s report that lists Prime Minister Imran Khan on a list of the world’s 37 worst rulers when it comes to press freedom.

The angry reaction came in response to a Monday report titled: “Press freedom predators gallery — old tyrants, two women and a European,” released by Paris-based Reporters Without Borders.

According to the group, the “cases of brazen censorship are legion since Khan became prime minister” following parliamentary elections in 2018. It claimed during his rule, the distribution of newspapers was interrupted, media outlets were threatened with withdrawal of advertising and television channel signals were jammed.

“Journalists who cross the red lines have been threatened, abducted and tortured,” the media watchdog claimed.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in a statement on Tuesday rejected the allegations, saying the government believed in the “freedom of expression and media independence.”

In a statement, the ministry said it was surprising that Reporters Without Borders “has jumped to the conclusion” that media in Pakistan are under draconian censorship measures by the government. It said the government has been “taking all possible measures to create a congenial environment for journalists to perform their professional obligations.”

“It appears that the report that (Reporters Without Borders) has issued is an attempt to malign the elected representative of the people of Pakistan, without any corroborative evidence,” the ministry said.

The ministry said it hoped that the watchdog in the “future will avoid such irresponsible journalism.”

Monitoring Report

