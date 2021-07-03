NATIONAL

NAB has so far recovered Rs33bn in Zardari fake accounts case: Fawad

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has so far recovered Rs33 billion in Asif Ali Zardari’s fake accounts case.

In a tweet, he said the recovered amount is equal to about $200 million. “With such a recovery level, the volume of corruption in the country could be gauged easily as how the past rulers had looted the country and Sindh province.”

He said the actual volume of corruption in the fake account case was whopping Rs5,000 billion.


Earlier on June 29, an Islamabad Accountability Court (AC) on Monday has summoned former president Asif Ali Zardari in-person on June 29 in a fake account case.

The notice directed Zardari to appear in-person in the fifth corruption reference filed against him by NAB and submit his reply. The reference has accused the PPP co-chairperson of carrying out transactions using fake accounts.

His aide Mushtaq Ahmed, the former stenographer at Aiwan-e-Sadr, reportedly deposited Rs8 billion in a fake account after signing a deal with a housing society. The money, which had no trail, was then used by Zardari to reportedly buy properties in Karachi, including his house in Clifton.

In the Sindh tractor subsidy case, the court extended the physical remand of an accused person, Ghulam Sarwar, till June 21. Three former Sindh government employees have submitted requests to enter into a plea bargain in the case. They have been accused of causing Rs793 million loss to the national treasury.

NAB claimed that they colluded and made up fake identities of farmers and got tractors at subsidised rates under a government scheme. After receiving the tractors, they sold them to others at higher rates.

APP

