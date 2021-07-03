World

Turkey rejects US report claiming link to child soldiers

By The Associated Press

ISTANBUL: Turkey’s foreign ministry has slammed a US report on human trafficking that criticized Ankara for providing “operational, equipment, and financial support” to an armed militia in Syria that recruits child soldiers.

In a statement late Friday, the Turkish foreign ministry said it “completely rejects” the claim and its record is clean.

The statement also accuses Washington of “double standards and hypocrisy” pointing to American support for Syrian Kurdish militants. It cites a United Nations report that documented child recruitment and exploitation under the umbrella of the Syrian Democratic Forces.

Turkey says Syrian Kurdish militants that provided the backbone of the SDF fighting the Islamic State group were linked to Kurdish fighters who have been waging an insurgency against Turkey for more than three decades and are designated as terrorists. American support for them has been a major irritant in US-Turkish relations.

On Thursday, the US State Department highlighted Turkey and 14 other countries for the use of child soldiers. It was the first time a NATO ally was placed on such a list.

Previous articleSindh extends business timings, allows indoor dining for vaccinated people
The Associated Press

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Afghan pullout has US spies reorienting in terrorism fight

WASHINGTON: The two-decade war in Afghanistan has given American spies a perch for keeping tabs on terrorist groups that might once again use the...
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia bans entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will restrict travel to and entry from Ethiopia, UAE, Vietnam and Afghanistan over coronavirus concerns, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on...
Read more
World

Delta variant sweeps Asia, prompting curbs as vaccination remains tepid

SEOUL/SYDNEY: The highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus is surging through Asia this week, with record numbers of infections in Australia and South...
Read more
HEADLINES

Explainer: When is the US war in Afghanistan really over?

As the last US combat troops prepare to leave Afghanistan, the question arises: When is the war really over? For Afghans, the answer is clear...
Read more
HEADLINES

Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas launches incendiary balloons

Israeli fighter jets struck Gaza overnight in response to incendiary balloons launched over the frontier into Israel, the military said early on Friday. There were...
Read more
HEADLINES

Complete withdrawal imminent as last US troops leave biggest air base in Afghanistan

All US and Nato troops have left the biggest air base in Afghanistan, a US defence official told AFP on Friday, signalling the complete withdrawal of foreign...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

World

Afghan pullout has US spies reorienting in terrorism fight

WASHINGTON: The two-decade war in Afghanistan has given American spies a perch for keeping tabs on terrorist groups that might once again use the...

Saudi Arabia bans entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan

Epaper – July 3 LHR 2021

Epaper – July 3 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.