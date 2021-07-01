Bajwa, Akram discuss Afghanistan, Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Munir Akram on Thursday called on Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, overall regional security situation, including the Afghanistan peace process and Kashmir dispute, were discussed, said an Inter-Services Public Relations press statement.

Gen Bajwa appreciated the diplomatic mission’s role and efforts in the service of Pakistan.

The government appointed Akram as the permanent representative to the world body in New York in place of Maleeha Lodhi in October 2019.

The sharp-tongued Akram had previously served as permanent representative to the UN for six years from 2002 to 2008.