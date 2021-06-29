NATIONAL

National Assembly session to vote on budget underway

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: A key session of the National Assembly session to vote on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2021-2022 is currently underway in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is present for the session, while former president and Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari and party’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari are also in attendance.

The government has so far rejected amendments to the finance bill proposed by opposition parties but has accepted all those suggested by treasury MPs.

Speaking on the document, the opposition MPs urged the government to focus on promoting education and controlling the explosive growth of the population.

They said such an effective tax regime should be evolved to reduce the burden on the public.

The parliamentarians further sought relief for the public and said that incentives be given to the agriculture sector in order to bolster production.

Taking the floor, Minister for Finance Shaukat Tarin said the targets set in the budget will be achieved in the said period.

He said it was the first budget that provided a roadmap to help four million poor households out of poverty by provision of interest-free loans. He said these people will also be provided with healthcare cards and equipped with skills.

Tarin also said the inflation stood at seven percent. He acknowledged that the prices of food items have increased in the incumbent government but said it has happened so because the agriculture sector was ignored in the past.

He said the government was spending Rs62 billion for the uplift of the sector. He said we were also giving tax exemptions worth billions of rupees to farmers on fertilisers and pesticides.

He pointed out that the provincial governments were also spending on agriculture.

Tarin stressed that the tax-to-GDP ratio had to be brought to 20 percent to lift the economy.

He assured that the government did not believe in harassing the corporate sector but it will take strict action against wilful defaulters.

More details to follow

Staff Report

