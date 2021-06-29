CITY

Former Sindh chief minister calls on Buzdar

By APP

LAHORE: Former Sindh Chief Minister Arbab Ghulam Rahim called on Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in Lahore Tuesday and discussed matters of mutual interest and the political situation.

Buzdar said his government carried out substantial development in the province, whereas the previous governments relied on theatricality.

He regretted that the past governments destroyed institutions through political interference, whereas the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government made the institutions autonomous and ensured appointments on merit.

He said the culture of bias was weeded out by his government and merit policy was being promoted.

Buzdar said the annual budget for education, health and other social sectors has been increased in the 2021-2022 budget, adding the annual development programme would ensure composite development in every district of the province.

Arbab praised Buzdar’s vision of presenting a “people-friendly” and development focussed budget.

He said Buzdar’s vision for equal development was praiseworthy as the Punjab government created a praiseworthy precedent of presenting separate development packages for every district.

He said the Sindh government can follow the Punjab government’s model of development.

He also appreciated that record development work was carried out in the short span of three years in Punjab.

APP

