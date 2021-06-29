National security meeting to focus on Afghanistan: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday said the proposed meeting on national security, which will be attended by representatives of all parliamentary parties, will focus on the security situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the region.

In a statement, the foreign minister said the government had invited around 17 parliamentarians for the meeting on July 1.

“The purpose of convening the meeting is to update the members of the parliament on the security situation in the region,” he said.

Qureshi said Pakistan will take decisions that better served its interest.

To curb the practice of money laundering, he said, the government had taken measures for its prevention. “We are committed to effectively control terror-financing,” he added.

He said Pakistan desired peace in Afghanistan and was playing a conciliatory role towards the success of the Afghan peace process.