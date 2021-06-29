Minorities will be taught own religious curriculum, not Islamic themes: Shafqat

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood has said minorities will not be taught Islamic Studies under the Single National Curriculum and the government will devise separate religious curriculum and values to teach them in educational institutions.

Mahmood was speaking to British High Commissioner Christian Turner in Islamabad.

Because of the lack of alternatives, students belonging to faiths other than Islam either have to study the religion of the majority, or learn about Islamic themes that are included in the textbooks of unrelated subjects.

During the meeting, the two also reaffirmed their resolve to further strengthen bilateral cooperation in the field of education.

Admiring Pakistan’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Turner said the government has done well to curtail the spread of the contagion disease in the country.