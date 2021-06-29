NATIONAL

10,000 ecstasy pills recovered from Dutch parcel

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Anti-Narcotics Force has recovered 10,000 high-ecstasy pills from a parcel that arrived through a courier company from the Netherlands.

According to an ANF spokesperson, the shipment weighed about 9.9 pounds (4.5 kilogrammes). “They were found after a staffer of the company in Rawalpindi examined it,” he said.

The spokesman said that the pills were to be smuggled to Peshawar from Rawalpindi. “We have registered a case and will found out the senders and receivers of the package,” he said.

Ecstasy, or MDMA, is known as a party drug. Ecstasy comes in a pill or powder form, and the pills have a variety of logos and colours. The drug can increase motor activity, cause muscle tension, euphoria, chills, confusion, anxiety, organ failure and even death.

According to the US National Institute on Drug Abuse, ecstasy can interfere with heart rate and temperature regulation and can cause brain damage.

INP

