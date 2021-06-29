Ghani denies rumours of marriage with Hareem Shah

KARACHI: A day after the news of TikTok actor Hareem Shah’s marriage to an undisclosed member of the Sindh cabinet went viral on the internet, provincial Minister for Education Saeed Ghani Tuesday dispelled the rumours of him being the “lucky man”.

In a Twitter post, Ghani said: “Neither do I know the lady [Shah] nor have I ever met her in my life […] or ever seen her.”

میں نہ محترمہ کو جانتا ہوں نہ کبھی ملا ہوں اور نہ ہی کبھی میں نے انہیں دیکھا ہے

الحمداللہ میں اپنی واحد بیوی اور بچوں کیساتھ خوشگوار زندگی گذار رہا ہوں۔

براہ مہربانی بغیر تصدیق کہ اس طرح کی خبریں پھیلانے سے گریز کریں۔ اگر محترمہ نے واقعی شادی کرلی ہے تو میں مبارکباد پیش کرتا ہوں https://t.co/FOmum4SLST — Senator Saeed Ghani (@SaeedGhani1) June 29, 2021

“Alhamdulillah! I’m living a happy life with my only wife and kids,” he said, advising the Twitterverse to avoid spreading “such speculations” without confirmation.

Shah announced the news of her marriage on Monday but kept the identity of her spouse a secret. She “assured” her followers that she will reveal her husband’s identity “very soon”.

While none of the MPAs accepted having tied the knot with Hareem, there were plenty who denied any such development in their lives.

“Believe me, I am not the man,” PPP MPA Muhammad Yousuf Baloch assured a reporter when asked. “See my hand and wristwatch.”

“As much as my heart wanted it, it is not me,” joked another lawmaker, Abdul Razak Raja.