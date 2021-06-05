PM praises CDA for coming out of financial crisis

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday praised the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for coming out of financial crisis, saying Pakistan’s economy is heading towards betterment and different sectors are showing signs of progress due to the government’s successful economic policies.

The premier, in his tweet, said, “Our economic turnaround and success of our construction policy (are) showing results in different sectors. Pakistan is changing. A near-bankrupt Capital Development Authority, which [had] posted a deficit of Rs5.8 billion in 2017, would close this financial year with Rs73 billion surplus and Rs26 billion already in accounts. Well done team CDA.”

The PM further tweeted that with financial stability achieved, it is time to accelerate transformation of Islamabad into a model city with priority being on reform and restructuring. Other mega cities can also become self-sustaining economic engines of growth through commitment, transparency and innovation.

Imran also posted a graph, showing the CDA’s transformation over the years, and concluded the thread on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the CDA had approved a record budget of Rs156 billion for its non-development and development expenditure for fiscal year 2021-22, according to a news outlet.

The CDA board had approved the budget presented by Member Finance Shakeel Jazeb during a meeting at the CDA headquarters with Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed in the chair. The budgetary documents had shown that for the upcoming financial year, no major project is planned, rather focus would be paid on ongoing projects.