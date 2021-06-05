CITY

Two police officials martyred in firing incident in Islamabad

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Two police officials were martyred when some unidentified persons opened fire at a police patrol in Islamabad on Thursday night.

According to details, some unidentified persons opened fire at a police patrol near Carriage Factory at the IJP Road. Resultantly, two police officials embraced martyrdom.

The martyred police officials were identified as Bashir and Ishtiaq.

The deputy inspector general operations and other police personnel reached the spot after the incident.

Talking to media, the DIG said that all evidence is being collected from the crime scene and the accused will be arrested soon.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed strongly condemned the incident and expressed condolences over the martyrdom of police officials and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the martyrs. He has sought a report of the firing incident.

