Khurshid Shah withdraws bail petition from SC

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah’s bail application following his withdrawal of the petition.

The PPP stalwart will now submit his bail application in the high court on the delay and hardship grounds.

Earlier on Thursday, a three-member bench of the SC, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, had heard Shah’s bail petition. During the hearing, Shah’s lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan had said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had closed the inquiry against his client in 2014 and all tax returns filed by his client are on record.

Justice Sardar Tariq, on the occasion, had remarked that the point that had not been raised during hearing in a high court could not be raised in the SC as well.

When Justice Alam had inquired from Shah’s counsel as to when the reference was filed against his client and when he was arrested, the lawyer had replied that the reference was filed on November 18, 2019 while the arrest was made two months earlier on September 18, 2019.

Makhdoom had further said that his client had approached the high court only 30 days after his arrest.

Justice Tariq had replied that why not the case should be sent back to the high court. “Raise these points of delay in the completion of trial, merit and hardship there. Even then if the high court does not grant bail, then you may come back to the apex court,” the judge had said.

“If we quash the PPP leader’s bail petition right now, he would be left with no legal option.”