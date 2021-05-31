NATIONAL

Shehbaz says govt failed to control commodities’ prices

By Staff Report

LAHORE: National Assembly Opposition Leader and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif criticised the government for its “failure” to control the prices of essential commodities.

In a statement, Sharif said: “The rulers have no knowledge of the economy and the sufferings of the people as people are hungry and unemployed but it is being propagated that everything is fine.”

He further said that people are starving for two meals a day and the country is facing a crisis of rising commodity prices.

People are facing shortages of flour, wheat, sugar, vegetables, cooking oil, poultry, milk, eggs, medicines and commodity prices are out of reach of the people, he said.

The PML-N president declared that the reason for inflation in the country is the government because every day their corruption scandals are being reported.

Sharing prices of the commodities, Sharif said that the price of flour has gone up by Rs57 per kg which is an increase of 73 percent while the price of per kg sugar increased up to Rs130.

Sharing the evidence of ineligibility of the PTI government, Sharif the government did not ensure the availability of flour in the wheat surplus country.

Earlier, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurenzaib commented: “It’s laughable considering the total increase in three years is only 17 percent. Average of less than six percent per annum. Compare this with the PML-N period when we grew 20 percent per annum. You are actually commending your pathetic performance.”

Staff Report

NATIONAL

