Abbasi laments ‘partiality’ of courts, media

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday lamented that neither the courts, media nor executive are free of influence in the country.

He said even the prime minister is not aware of the economic condition and declared that a country cannot progress while resorting to lies.

While talking to reporters, the PML-N leader said that he had been waiting for three years and attending the courts but still was not aware of the charges against him.

He lamented the fact that Prime Minister Imran Khan was ignorant of the economic situation. He took pride in the growth rate during his tenure, saying the GDP rate in 2018 was better than the GDP rate today.

He said the premier credulously believed in his advisers who fed him false numbers and false information regarding reduction in inflation.

He called on Imran to ask his ministers and advisers to educate him regarding what was the GDP rate in 2018 and where did it stand today, adding that the PM should know what was the per capita income of a Pakistani.

Abbasi said countries run effectively if there was the supremacy of law and constitution. He said people who had looted the country were flying in charted planes and those who served the country sincerely for five years were attending court hearings.