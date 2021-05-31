World

China, in major policy shift, announces families can have three children

By Agencies

BEIJING: China announced on Monday that married couples may have up to three children, a major policy shift from the existing limit of two after recent data showed a dramatic decline in births in the world’s most populous country.

The change was approved during a politburo meeting chaired by President Xi Jinping, the official news agency Xinhua reported.

In 2016, China scrapped its decades-old one-child policy — initially imposed to halt a population explosion — with a two-child limit, which failed to result in a sustained surge in births as the high cost of raising children in Chinese cities deterred many couples from starting families.

“To further optimise the birth policy, [China] will implement a one-married-couple-can-have-three-children policy,” Xinhua said in a report on the meeting.

The policy change will come with “supportive measures, which will be conducive to improving our country’s population structure, fulfilling the country’s strategy of actively coping with an ageing population and maintaining the advantage, the endowment of human resources”, Xinhua said.

It did not specify the support measures.

“People are held back not by the two-children limit, but by the incredibly high costs of raising children in today’s China. Housing, extracurricular activities, food, trips, and everything else add up quickly,” Yifei Li, a sociologist at NYU Shanghai, told Reuters.

“Raising the limit itself is unlikely to tilt anyone’s calculus in a meaningful way, in my view,” he said.

In a poll on Xinhua’s Weibo account asking #AreYouReady for the three-child policy, about 29,000 of 31,000 respondents said they would “never think of it” while the remainder chose among the options: “I’m ready and very eager to do so”, “it’s on my agenda”, or “I’m hesitating and there’s lot to consider”.

The poll was later removed.

Shares in birth- and fertility-related companies surged.

SLOWING GROWTH:

Early this month, China’s once-in-a-decade census showed that the population grew at its slowest rate during the last decade since the 1950s, to 1.41 billion. Data also showed a fertility rate of just 1.3 children per woman for 2020 alone, on a par with ageing societies like Japan and Italy.

China’s politburo also said it would phase in delays in retirement ages, but did not provide any details.

Fines of 130,000 yuan ($20,440) were being imposed on people for having a third child as of late last year.

“I’m super happy,” said Su Meizhen, a human resources manager in Beijing, who is pregnant with her third child.

“We won’t have to pay the fine and we’ll be able to get a hukou,” she said, referring to the urban residence permit that enables families to receive benefits including sending their children to local public schools.

Previous articleTareen laments delay in release of Zafar report on profiteering claims
Agencies

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK PM Johnson marries in low-key, surprise ceremony

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson married his fiancee Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral on Saturday, capping a week of political drama with a...
Read more
World

Naftali Bennett: The extremist millionaire who may end Netanyahu era in Israel

JERUSALEM: Naftali Bennett, Israel’s likely next prime minister, is a self-made tech millionaire who dreams of annexing most of the occupied West Bank. Bennett has...
Read more
Top Headlines

US spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables: report

WASHINGTON: The US National Security Agency has used a partnership with Denmark's foreign intelligence unit to spy on senior officials of neighbouring countries, including...
Read more
World

Mali coup leader to attend emergency West African summit

GHANA: West African leaders will discuss on Sunday how to respond to a coup in Mali, gathering in the Ghanaian capital Accra for a...
Read more
World

Netanyahu in last-minute bid to scupper possible deal to unseat him

TEL AVIV: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu manoeuvred on Sunday to try to dissuade opponents from forming a "government of change", with media reports saying...
Read more
World

Mortar shell hits Afghan wedding, kills at least six

KABUL: At least six Afghan civilians were killed and several more were wounded when a mortar shell hit a house during a wedding ceremony...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Sports

Japan considers asking Olympic fans for negative Covid tests, vaccinations

TOKYO: Japan is considering requiring fans attending the Tokyo Olympics to show negative Covid-19 test results or vaccination records, the Yomiuri newspaper reported on...

Naftali Bennett: The extremist millionaire who may end Netanyahu era in Israel

US spied on Merkel, other top European officials through Danish cables: report

Epaper – May 31 KHI 2021

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.