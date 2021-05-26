NATIONAL

Vlogger beaten up outside residence

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: Three unidentified men beat up vlogger and journalist Asad Ali Toor outside his residence in Islamabad late on Tuesday night, reports said.

Islamabad police said the masked suspects arrived outside his residence located in an apartment building. A scuffle broke out between Toor and the suspects who thrashed him before fleeing the scene.

Toor was later shifted to the hospital where his condition is reported to be stable.

The police are investigating the incident.

In a tweet, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz expressed concern. “OMG! This is shocking! May Allah protect him. I hope he is out of danger.”

In September last year, Toor was charged with spreading “negative propaganda” against the state and its institutions through social media under the Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

In November, the Lahore High Court cleared him of charges, declaring there was not enough evidence to support the charges.

Passed in 2016, PECA has been criticised by civil society as a draconian tool used to muzzle free speech. The act criminalises speech, along with speech that criticises state institutions.

Previous articleWhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to privacy
Next articleVaccine inequality in India sends many falling through gaps
Staff Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

General public vaccine registration to start as third peak slows down

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to start giving the general public Covid-19 vaccinations, Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar announced Wednesday, as targeted...
Read more
HEADLINES

Qureshi for continuous efforts to awaken world conscience on Palestine issue

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday stressed the need for continuous efforts to awaken the world conscience, both on humanitarian and...
Read more
NATIONAL

Maryam distances herself from Nisar’s return to political field

ISLAMABAD: Amid reports of contacts between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) estranged leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan and party president Shehbaz Sharif, party leader Maryam Nawaz...
Read more
HEADLINES

BVI court releases PIA hotels, assets in Reko Diq case verdict reversal

A British Virgin Islands high court has saved Pakistan International Airlines from a $6 billion payout to Tethyan Copper Company by voiding the verdict...
Read more
NATIONAL

48m face lack of clean water in Pakistan, 8 other countries: UNICEF

ISLAMABAD: Some 48 million people are estimated to need safe water and sanitation services in Pakistan and eight other countries including Central African Republic,...
Read more
HEADLINES

Sun to align directly over Holy Kaaba this Thursday

ISLAMABAD: Astronomers say that the sun will align with the Holy Kaaba at the Grand Mosque on Thursday at 1418 hours PST. The disc of...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Top Headlines

WhatsApp sues India govt, says new media rules mean end to...

NEW DELHI: WhatsApp has filed a legal complaint in Delhi against the Indian government seeking to block regulations coming into force on Wednesday that...

Epaper – May 26 ISB 2021

Bangladesh crush Sri Lanka in 2nd ODI to clinch series

UK can deport Nawaz Sharif through executive order: Shahzad

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.