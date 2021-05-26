Israel Atrocities and Muslim World 

Israel has been shading blood of innocent Palestinian for many decades. More than 200 hundred People have died including 66 children and many women. Tel Aviv also targeted large buildings and media outlet in Gaza. Recent ceasefire between Israel and Tel Aviv will save many innocent lives. The story of brutality of Tel Aviv is so long. For long time, Israel has been shamelessly annexing the land of West Bank but the problem started when Jewish settlers launched proactive march towards East Jerusalem and encroached Palestinian homes. Later Israeli armed forces launched operation at Al Aqsa mosque and desecrated it in the Month of Ramadan. While operation against devotee in the month of Ramadan is ruthlessly inappropriate. Last many days, Tel Aviv bombed Gaza with heavy weapons and killed blameless children and women in reaction Hamas threw many rockets towards Israel. Israel committed war crimes and violated human rights and international law by bombarding unarmed innocent civilians and devastating buildings said by international organizations. Despite this time Israel went two steps further and targeted media outlets and attacked Al Jazeera office. Basically, Israel wanted to prevent media to highlight massacre of unarmed people in Gaza. Israel agreed on ceasefire because it had international pressure of western countries to stop further aggression. Israel revealed it in its press release next day that America stress on Israel to agree on ceasefire. Some analyst say that American new administration does not take concentration on middle east policy as it has already waging cold war with China. But Israel wants to drag America into war to get its long-term benefits. The role of Pakistan and other Muslim countries on international organizations was admired widely. They used back door diplomacy softly and brought Israel and America on terms. FO shah Muhammad Qureshi blamed Israel that it has deep pockets for media was widely admired by Muslim countries. International analyst thinks critically why did Israel attacks holy place in the month of Ramzan. They have opinions that Israel has launched brutality because prime minister Netanyahu has lost public confident in the election, he wants to regain public hearts while other say that Israel wants American administration support which has ignored Israel. UN secretary general Antonio Guterres had pleaded Tel Aviv and Hamas to end violent on immediate basis and he emphasized to implement on UN security resolutions. The peace in the region cannot be prevalent unless Israel stop tyranny and annexation into West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Rasheed Mangrio

Hyderabad