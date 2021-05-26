Opinion

Microfinance banks and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme 

By Editor's Mail
9
0

As per State Bank of Pakistan’s circular number IH & SMEFD dated 25th March 2021 regarding  financing of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme   “  financing under Tier 0 is available through micro finance banks for housing units”. I have today spoken to a Micro Finance Bank in Lahore and found out that it not financing Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme. I have spoken to a commercial bank in Lahore and was told it is not providing finance for housing units under Tier 0 of Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme because as per above referred SBP’s circular,  micro finance banks should finance housing units under Tier 0. Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is to help the economically weak and financially underserved segment of our society . I would like to  request  State Bank of Pakistan to look into this matter  and ensure that Micro Finance Banks implement SBP’s directive of it’s circular dated 25th Match 2021 and thus help the weak segment of our society to realise dream of owning house.

Ejaz Ahmad Magoon

- Advertisement -

Lahore

Previous articleImproving Lollywood
Next articleIsrael Atrocities and Muslim World 
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Israel Atrocities and Muslim World 

Israel has been shading blood of innocent Palestinian for many decades. More than 200 hundred People have died including 66 children and many women....
Read more
Letters

Improving Lollywood

 Pakistan was once reckoned the substantial  home of multifarious  film studios, cinemas and centers which are primarily situated to the largest cities in Karachi...
Read more
Letters

India’s health system 

Coronavirus is one of the most discussed issues in the world and yet the experts in the world have not find a suitable vaccine...
Read more
Comment

Sharif’s Model of the Trickledown Economy

The third usurper, General Ziaul Haq, launched Nawaz Sharif in politics to counter the progressive appeal of Bhutto's Pakistan People's Party (PPP). At that...
Read more
Comment

Is 3.94 percent GDP growth fudged?

From the last couple of days, majority of masses in Pakistan are discussing emotionally the 3.94 percent growth in GDP during the times of...
Read more
Comment

Pesticide or Poison?

Exponential and uncontrolled growth of population forced the industrial revolution to feed the massive population in the world,. No doubt the world has seen...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

HEADLINES

Minister, envoy discuss ways to strengthen media cooperation

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen...

Israel Atrocities and Muslim World 

Microfinance banks and Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme 

Improving Lollywood

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.