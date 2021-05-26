HEADLINES

Minister, envoy discuss ways to strengthen media cooperation

By APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and United Arab Emirates Ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi on Wednesday discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the realm of culture, media and joint productions.

In a meeting, the minister said that Pakistan and UAE enjoy close fraternal ties which are time-honoured and based on strong pillars of mutual respect, joint trading and collaborative understanding. Cultural cooperation is imperative for strengthening economic cooperation and fostering people to people contacts, said a press release.

He said that UAE is home to the second-largest Pakistani community abroad, adding that they are contributing significantly to the progress of both countries.

The information minister said that Pakistan and UAE relations have evolved into wide-ranging cooperation in various fields. Pakistan, he said, offers vast opportunities for Foreign Direct Investment, joint ventures and infrastructure development.

The UAE ambassador appreciated the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to combat Islamophobia and raising voice and awareness on the matter besides promoting interfaith harmony.

