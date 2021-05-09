Opinion

Economic challenges

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

There is a ray of hope for the overall national economy to build up after listening to the holistic correct approach of the finance minister to solve the teething national problems piled up owing to bad governance over the years . The minister appears to be clear headed and in a very short time of assuming the office , has correctly identified the grave problems facing the country . He has very capably outlined a workable road map to steer the country out of the woods and from its present state of quagmire and despondency. No doubt , the power sector is in a great mess and its problems are many and have been made highly complicated with each passing day . Some of its problems are solvable if there is administrative & a political will . These include massive power thefts , corruption and inefficiency . The government needs to root these out with a stern hand . Then there are technical and policy problems . Surplus or excess power is one of these . You have to pay capacity and fixed charges even if you are not utilising it . The government has not taken any measures or announced any policy for the fruitful utilisation of this surplus energy to eliminate the financial continuous burden on the exchequer. All the above items are contributing to the building up of the notorious Circular Debt . One of the ways to maximise the use of surplus power is to give special incentives and tariffs to export oriented industries to boost exports which is the ultimate awnser to lift the national economy . At the same time , foreign investors should be encouraged to put up their industries by offering them subsidised power tariffs , besides other attractive favourable terms and conditions . Another step could be to offer special reduced power tariffs for certain group of cosumers so that idol excess energy is profitably made use of . Even export of surplus power to the neighbouring countries should be explored , especially in view of launching of many new power generating projects and import of envisaged hydel power from Central Asia , which will further increase surplus power . The real benifits to the economy will accrue only when when our exports grow up . And one of the main ingredients in achieving this is the availability of affordable electrical power , which unfortunately in not in sight in the near future. Whether an affordable and cheaper power can be realised , is a big question mark and a challenge to the sitting government .
Engr Riaz Bhutta
Lahore

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWriting on the wall
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Comment

Writing on the wall

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had the honour of calling upon the Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohmmad...
Read more
Comment

Pandemics have been around a while

Study the past if you would define the future  – Confucius Plagues and pandemics are nothing new. They have occurred with disastrous regularity over millennia and...
Read more
Comment

On dispensation of justice

“The ultimate goal of the political elite is to privatise the air. So as not to destroy their own edifice of democratic compassion, they...
Read more
Editorials

PM Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit

Material needs have once again brought together the temporarily estranged allies. PM Imran Khan was warmly received by Saudi crown prince MBS at the...
Read more
Editorials

Economic roadmap

Despite its many promises, the PTI, much before covid-19 hit, failed spectacularly at delivering an economy running on all cylinders, growing at an impressive...
Read more
Editorials

Holding others responsible for own failures

Prime Minister Imran Khan has an extra-large team of ministers, advisors and special assistants who look after different departments. The PM is supposed to...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Editorials

PM Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit

Material needs have once again brought together the temporarily estranged allies. PM Imran Khan was warmly received by Saudi crown prince MBS at the...

Economic roadmap

At least 30 killed, 50 wounded in blast close to Afghan girls’ school

UK variant accounts for 70pc of Covid cases in Pakistan, researcher says

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.