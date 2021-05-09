Opinion

Relations with Saudi Arabia

By Editor's Mail
The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s abiding support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, and expressed special reverence accorded to the Land of the Two Holy Mosques by the people of Pakistan. The prime minister appreciated the Crown Prince’s recently launched “Green Saudi Arabia and Green Middle East” initiatives. He hoped to build upon the synergies between the vision of the Crown Prince and his own environment-related initiatives including the “10 Billion Trees Tsunami”. Acknowledging the positive and constructive role of more than two million Pakistani Diaspora in the Kingdom, the two leaders discussed ways to maximize mutual benefit from cooperation in the human resource sector. The prime minister thanked the Saudi leadership for taking considerate measures for the welfare of Pakistani expatriates during the COVID-19 pandemic. Exchanging views on regional and international issues, the prime minister outlined his vision of a peaceful neighborhood to advance the objectives of national economic development.
Highlighting the situation in IIOJK, Imran Khan stressed the importance of peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute. He also highlighted Pakistan’s consistent efforts to support peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan. The prime minister lauded the Crown Prince for the Kingdom’s efforts and initiatives aimed at reinforcing and further promoting regional peace and security. The two leaders also witnessed signing of a number of bilateral agreements/Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), including Agreement on Cooperation in the Field of Combating Crimes; Agreement on Transfer of Convicted Individuals (Prisoners); MoU on Combating Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs; Psychotropic Substances and Precursor Chemicals; and Framework MoU for financing of projects (totaling up to USD 500 million) in energy, hydropower generation, infrastructure, transport and communication and water resource development.
The prime minister extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Pakistan at the earliest convenience.
Ahmad Nasim
Karachi

