Opinion

Uncharted territory

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

It depends upon political leadership and their awareness of science and history, which will determine intensity of damage inflicted by this contagious pandemic COVIT-19. This is unchartered territory, where medical scientists and biologists have still to find a vaccine which can prevent infection from being contracted and give people confidence to overcome fear. We, however can learn lessons from history and authentic Hadiths which quote Holy Prophet(PBUH) on how to cope with such pandemics and plagues. This can be a long wait till we find the cure, just like it took almost 5 years by researchers to offer a vaccine for Ebola. However we can pray to Almighty that a vaccine is developed within a year, as predicted by those who specialize in control and cure of contagious infections and hopefully offer a therapeutic medicine in the interim period for those already infected.Lock-down, self isolation and following advice of doctors is our only safe option. However if political leaders were to ape course adopted by President Trump or PM Boris, than they should be prepared for quantum of fatalities and infections citizens of these countries have suffered. Adopting preventive measures with strict oversight by the State is a safe option. In any case it is the constitutional and moral obligation of a legally elected executive to protect lives of citizens. A poor under-nourished family is more likely to die in case of being exposed to COVIT19 than being underfed with one meal a day.
Malik Tariq Ali
Lahore

- Advertisement -
Previous articleRelations with Saudi Arabia
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Relations with Saudi Arabia

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s abiding support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Kingdom, and expressed special reverence accorded to the Land...
Read more
Letters

Economic challenges

There is a ray of hope for the overall national economy to build up after listening to the holistic correct approach of the finance...
Read more
Comment

Writing on the wall

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had the honour of calling upon the Saudi crown prince and de facto ruler Mohmmad...
Read more
Comment

Pandemics have been around a while

Study the past if you would define the future  – Confucius Plagues and pandemics are nothing new. They have occurred with disastrous regularity over millennia and...
Read more
Comment

On dispensation of justice

“The ultimate goal of the political elite is to privatise the air. So as not to destroy their own edifice of democratic compassion, they...
Read more
Editorials

PM Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit

Material needs have once again brought together the temporarily estranged allies. PM Imran Khan was warmly received by Saudi crown prince MBS at the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Comment

Pandemics have been around a while

Study the past if you would define the future  – Confucius Plagues and pandemics are nothing new. They have occurred with disastrous regularity over millennia and...

On dispensation of justice

PM Khan’s Saudi Arabia visit

Economic roadmap

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.