PM versus ambassadors

PM Imran Khan abased Pakistan ambassadors in a meeting and said you should seek lessons from Indian ambassadors that how are functioning actively? He also added that I had received many complaints from countrymen in Saudi Arabia that the Pakistan embassy is unresponsive. He said you are still proceeding on a callousness mindset. Moreover, If the mindset of ambassadors is callousness so, the question arises what can be the status of the country and how will P.M remove this callosity mindset all over the country.

Khuda Dad Baloch

Karachi

