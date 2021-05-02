HEADLINES

Govt extends coronavirus vaccination for health workers till May 31

By INP

ISLAMABAD: Registration of health care workers for the coronavirus vaccination has been extended by one month.

The registration of healthcare workers for the coronavirus vaccine will continue till May 31.

NCOC asks healthcare workers who have not yet registered for the vaccine to get themselves registered as soon as possible.

According to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC), the registration will continue until May 31.

The NCOC said healthcare workers who have not yet registered for the vaccine should do so as soon as possible.

The registration for healthcare workers was opened last month, after which the government had announced the re-registration of health workers, again, for coronavirus vaccination.

PM Imran Khan’s aide on health Dr Faisal Sultan had said four weeks had been given earlier for health worker’s registration for the coronavirus vaccine. However, he said health workers did not take interest and most of them did not show up for the registration.

He had maintained that the government cannot ignore the safety of the frontline workers, therefore, re-registration for the vaccination would begin soon.

On March 17, the government abruptly stopped the registration of health workers across the country.

On the other hand, a government official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told that health workers had shown no interest in registering for the vaccine despite earlier appeals, threats, and even announcements of benefits.

INP

