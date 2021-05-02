HEADLINES

Inbound movements from Afghanistan, Iran banned by NCOC

By News Desk

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has banned the inbound movement of pedestrians from the neighbouring countries of Afghanistan and Iran after a review of the border management situation in light of the new, emerging variants of Covid-19, it emerged on Sunday.

“The current policy of Land Border Management with Afghanistan and Iran has been reviewed to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of Covid protocols at Border Terminals (BTs),” read the statement issued by NCOC.

The new policy will come into effect from midnight May 4-5 and will be valid until midnight May 19-20. Moreover, the policy will hold an exception for Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran who desire to return to their country and in extreme medical emergency cases and so on.

The policy only pertains to inbound pedestrians and would have no effect on the existing bilateral cargo/trade movement.

The BTs will remain open for seven days a week, informed the NCOC.

“Employment strength of LEAs/health staff at BTs will be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density,” read the statement.

It also said that all outbound pedestrian movement is permissible.

Highlighting the testing and quarantining protocols, NCOC said inbound pedestrians will undergo Rapid Antigen Test(RAT). Positive cases (for Pakistani nationals only) will be shifted to nearby quarantine facilities.

“Inbound pedestrian with Afghan exemptions will also undergo RAT testing at BTs. Positive cases, if any, will be reverted back to Afghanistan,” read the NCOC statement.

It also said that thermal scanning for all drivers and co-drivers will be carried out on arrival at the BTs. Symptomatic cases will undergo RAT testing, positive cases will be dealt with as per the procedure spelt above.

