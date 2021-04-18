Is the Pandemic Syndrome going to end?

We have gone through a sudden period when an unseen and insignificant virus, one which is unknowing and uncaring, had gripped the entire world. The virus has ranged from the world’s supreme power, the USA, to the former superpower UK and other European countries and the emerging world power, China. Silence had brought death to every country and nation. Humanity, which was moving towards the destination of development, landed on the ground with a thud, everything fell to the ground, as the wheel of daily life stopped and even came to a standstill. We found out that life is a precious commodity that we did not value and that we did not understand its importance. The advent of the coronavirus has made us realize the value of life. This era continues but in a new colour.

The first vaccine is being talked about in our media. The whole world is in a race to get it. Developed nations have started allocating budgets for this purpose. Nations like ours are also taking donations.

- Advertisement -

The limit is that there is some hesitation in knowing the negative or positive effects of the use of vaccines. We are seeing a lot of enthusiasm for SOPs, and there is a lot of excitement about vaccinations, but beyond that, neither before nor after, we need to know and understand. Yes, although there are two opinions about vaccines in developed countries. Just look at the questions and answers that citizens ask their Government …

If I get vaccinated, can I stop wearing a mask? Government says, NO.

If I get vaccinated will the restaurants, bars, schools, fitness clubs, hair salons, etc. reopen and will people be able to get back to work like normal? Government answers, NO.

If I get vaccinated will I be resistant to Covid? The government answers, maybe but we do not know exactly, so probably NOT.

If I get vaccinated, at least I won’t be contagious to others – right? The government answer, NO, the vaccine does not stop transmission.

The covid-19 vaccine does not provide immunity, does not eliminate the virus, does not prevent death, does not guarantee you won’t get it, does not stop you from passing it on to others, does not eliminate the need for mask-wearing and social distancing, does not eliminate the need for travel bans, does not eliminate the need for business closures, does not eliminate the need for lockdowns and if you take the vaccine and get harmed by it, the companies and the governments will not be liable.

If I get vaccinated, how long will the vaccine last? Government answer, no one knows, all covid vaccines are still in the experimental stage and it is likely you need to get boosters to stay current.

- Advertisement -

If I get vaccinated, can I stop social distancing? Government answer, NO.

If my parents, grandparents, and myself all get vaccinated, can we hug each other again? Government says, NO.

So, what is the benefit of getting vaccinated? The government answer is, “Hoping that the virus won’t kill you”.

Are you sure the vaccine won’t injure or kill me? The government gives NO guarantees.

If statically the virus won’t kill me (99.97% survival rate), why should I get vaccinated? The government answers, to protect others.

So, if I get vaccinated, I can protect 100% of people I come in contact with? Government answer, NO, absolutely not.

If I experience a severe adverse reaction, long-term effects (still unknown) or die from the vaccine. Will I (or my family) be compensated by the vaccine manufacturer or the government? The government answer, absolutely not, the government and vaccine manufacturers have 100 percent zero liability regarding this experimental drug.

So to summarize, the covid-19 vaccine does not provide immunity, does not eliminate the virus, does not prevent death, does not guarantee you won’t get it, does not stop you from passing it on to others, does not eliminate the need for mask-wearing and social distancing, does not eliminate the need for travel bans, does not eliminate the need for business closures, does not eliminate the need for lockdowns and if you take the vaccine and get harmed by it, the companies and the governments will not be liable and you’ll not be compensated.

In this era, the vaccine, as is being loudly propagated. In our case, has been made a matter of life and death. Fear is being spread. Therefore, the wealthy seem willing to pay up to Rs 20,000 for the vaccine. It is an obscure darkness. No one knows in which direction they are running. It looks like we are heading for an unknown deadly destination.