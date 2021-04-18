Method to prevent child kidnappings

Child kidnappings are a big issue in Pakistan. Children are being kidnapped every other day. However, the government can still resolve this issue. One way the government can resolve this issue is by advising parents, especially parents who have children under 12 years old, to not let their children go out alone. The government could further advise these parents to accompany their children whenever their children wish to go outside.

In many of the child kidnapping cases, it was reported that the victims were kidnapped when they went out to buy things from a shop near their homes. Even in a case that occurred in September 2020, the victim was kidnapped when the victim went to a shop to buy a food item. Therefore, if the government advises parents to accompany their children, when their children wish to go out, child kidnapping cases could be significantly reduced.

Hafsa Hussain

KARACHI