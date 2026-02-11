PTI alleges ‘abduction and torture’ of lawyer Ali Zaman, slams ‘collapse of rule of law’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday strongly condemned the alleged abduction and assault of Supreme Court lawyer Ali Zaman and his brother Wasim Zaman, accusing state authorities of what it described as a “systematic campaign of intimidation” against the party’s leadership and supporters.

In a statement shared on X, PTI claimed that Ali Zaman—a member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council and former provincial assembly candidate—and his brother, PTI Peshawar Deputy General Secretary Wasim Zaman, were picked up from Kachehri Chowk on Tuesday by unidentified individuals in unmarked vehicles.

The party alleged the brothers were held in illegal detention for several hours and subjected to “brutal and inhuman torture” before being released. No official confirmation of the alleged detention or release was immediately available.

Describing the incident as part of a broader pattern, PTI accused authorities of using coercive tactics to silence Imran Khan and party leaders, workers, and elected representatives. It claimed Pakistan was witnessing a “complete collapse of human rights” and cited other alleged cases involving former MPA Raja Azhar and former MNA Fahim Khan.

PTI questioned the state of governance and the rule of law, arguing that if a Supreme Court advocate and elected bar council member could not be protected, it raised serious concerns about constitutional safeguards in the country.

The party held the Punjab government responsible, stating that the alleged incident occurred within its jurisdiction, and demanded immediate action against those involved. It also urged the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court to take suo motu notice of the matter.

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan termed the alleged abduction “very worrying and condemnable,” calling it a clear violation of the law and demanding Zaman’s immediate release. Secretary General Salman Akram Raja described the incident as an “attack on the process of justice,” while several party lawmakers labelled it a reflection of “lawlessness.”

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Speaker Babar Swati and provincial ministers also condemned the alleged incident, calling it an attack on the rule of law and fundamental constitutional rights. They urged human rights organisations and civil society to raise their voices.

Later on Tuesday, PTI-affiliated social media accounts claimed that Ali Zaman had been released. However, no official statement from authorities was issued at the time.