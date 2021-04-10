Dehydration is a typical summer illness which happens when your body doesn’t have as much water as it needs. This condition is especially dangerous for young children as well as older adults.

Symptoms of dehydration are feeling constant thirst, dizziness, tiredness, dark yellow urine with strong smell, dry lips, eyes and mouth, vomiting. So there are some ways to prevent your body from dehydration.

Drink plenty of water is the best way to stay hydrated and you can also take milk, coconut water, fruit juice like apple, orange, watermelon, and vegetables like Cucumber, tomatoes, spinach and lettuce. Avoid or limit drinks with caffeine like coffee, teas and soft drinks. I request you to please publish my letter.

Samra Abid

Karachi

