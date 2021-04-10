Opinion

Drink plenty of water

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
10
0

Dehydration is a typical summer illness which happens when your body doesn’t have as much water as it needs. This condition is especially dangerous for young children as well as older adults.
Symptoms of dehydration are feeling constant thirst, dizziness, tiredness, dark yellow urine with strong smell, dry lips, eyes and mouth, vomiting. So there are some ways to prevent your body from dehydration.
Drink plenty of water is the best way to stay hydrated and you can also take milk, coconut water, fruit juice like apple, orange, watermelon, and vegetables like Cucumber, tomatoes, spinach and lettuce. Avoid or limit drinks with caffeine like coffee, teas and soft drinks. I request you to please publish my letter.
Samra Abid
Karachi

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCan he read?
Next articleWaste management innovations
Avatar
Editor's Mail
You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Letters

Power games

Pakistan has been driven to an economic quagmire by power-hungry politicians collectively. Yet they blame each other for this disaster. Whosoever assumes power blames...
Read more
Letters

Bad precedent

Sir, The people of Pakistan endured over 200 years of tyrannical British occupation, suffered racism, abuse and discrimination, with many places within the subcontinent,...
Read more
Letters

Waste management innovations

A science exhibition was held in Girls degree college turbat on 20 , march 2021. Our group of eight members took part in it....
Read more
Comment

Can he read?

Murder and rape are generally surreptitious affairs, and most of us have not actually witnessed either taking place. Yet, some of us can read,...
Read more
Comment

The Trojan Horse Policy

In our history The Trojan War has somehow motivated the creativity of writers and was celebrated in the Iliad and the Odyssey of Homer. It was a...
Read more
Comment

Taking on the mafias

“Imagination is the beginning of creation. You imagine what you desire, you will what you imagine and, at last, you create what you will.” George...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Must Read

Letters

Drink plenty of water

Dehydration is a typical summer illness which happens when your body doesn't have as much water as it needs. This condition is especially dangerous...

Can he read?

The Trojan Horse Policy

Taking on the mafias

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.