Waste management innovations

A science exhibition was held in Girls degree college turbat on 20 , march 2021. Our group of eight members took part in it. Our project was about waste management and we proved the way one can convert the waste into wealth through our project. Additionally, people usually think that waste is not useful rather a burden if the method of our project is brought into practice then there can be a huge change. In our project the major resources through which one can handle the waster are cows, worms, chickens and ducks . Mostly , after giving birth to five or six babies cows stop giving milk. Thus people recognized cows as waste similarly, in vegetable markets , the waste vegetables are thrown on grounds even putting them in dustbin is not the perfect way to manage them . According to our project, it’s better to collect the waste vegetables and provide them to cows so that they can eat them. Approximately after 8 hours the cows digest the waste and excrete dung furthermore there is present methane gas in the dung in great amounts. Thus, the dung should be put in biodigester where methane gas can be taken out and the solid dung that remains will be eaten by worms .They digest the solid remains and further what worms secrete is called worming cost. Also known as “Black Gold ” which is world’s best fertilizer . In addition, the rooted vegetables that cannot be eaten by cows should be stored , after some time some insects naturally take birth in the rooted vegetables which are named as maggots are the best meal for chickens. Chickens eat the maggots with huge interest . They boost up the nutrition of the chickens due to which they confer better and more eggs besides, the shells of the eggs can also be used as filters and fertilizers, at last comes the duck in fish markets the wastes create land and air pollution, hence it is more beneficial to provide the non-vage wastes to the ducks normally, in over all month, a duck gives 8 to 10 eggs but after eating the non-vage they provide 24 eggs. Our project is a key to a big social and economical change , since it only include advantages, through this project one can mange the waste very well and also take profit from it this project has the potential to eliminate land and air pollution, it requires very less expenditure. A part from it , it increases human labour and promote the ecosystem. It is a natural way to produce things in a short time. This project is a golden way for developing countries to grow bigger and better.

Gulnaz, Mahjabeen, Nagina, Naila, Farahnaz, Shamsal, Iqra

