Bad precedent

Sir, The people of Pakistan endured over 200 years of tyrannical British occupation, suffered racism, abuse and discrimination, with many places within the subcontinent, where it was publicly displayed, that Dogs and Indians not allowed. It was in 1906 when Muslim League was formed in Dacca and a political awakening took place that the Muslims must have a separate platform to air their grievances against exploitation not just by Colonial Raj but the upper caste Hindus and their mindset which considered all others, children of lesser gods. It was because of this that Bengal’s Hindu Dalit leader Jogenranath Mandal openly supported MAJ. Discriminatory laws which made criticism of British Colonial elite a crime created unrest and hundreds of thousands were executed and imprisoned, while the natives willing to collaborate with Raj were showered with lands, titles etc. It was on Quaid’s promise that Pakistan would be a modern democratic welfare state, ruled by representatives of the people through free and fair elections and all citizens would enjoy equal rights, that people rallied behind him and we achieved our freedom in 1947. Quaid promised that no citizen of Pakistan, including paid or elected public office holders, was to enjoy any exclusive rights, privileges or exemption from public criticism and scrutiny for any acts of omission or commission where fundamental rights of a citizen are compromised. Respect is earned and cannot be gotten through enactment of laws which by their very nature are discriminatory. When state institutions created to serve the people and paid from national exchequer violate their constitutional oath or indulge in commercial ventures, like housing societies etc., which create problems for citizens, or involve breach of trust, they are open to criticism just like other commercial enterprises. The Constitution requires that citizens hold the judiciary and armed forces in esteem for performing their constitutionally assigned roles.

Malik Tariq Ali

Lahore

