Power games

Pakistan has been driven to an economic quagmire by power-hungry politicians collectively. Yet they blame each other for this disaster. Whosoever assumes power blames his/her predecessors for all ills. They never realized that without a stable economy, no country can progress in any sector. They seem to be experts in derogating their opponents and puffing themselves up. A few days ago, Mr. Ahsan Iqbal a senior member of PMLN, taunted the chairman of PPP, Mr. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari that he was a newborn in politics. The PPP leaders taunted back that Ms. Mariyum Safdar was not a mature politician. These leaders learn no lesson from their mistakes except drumbeating their sincerity for the country while casting doubts on the sincerity of their opponents. The political leaders always raise the slogan of democracy but trample if they don’t get power. The present tug of war for power between the ruling party and PDM; and between PDM and PPP does not auger well for the democracy and the future of Pakistan.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad

