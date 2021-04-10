Pakistan condemns desecration of mosque in IOK

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has strongly condemned indiscriminate firing of heavy weapons and grenades on a mosque in Shopian, Indian-Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on Friday, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Saturday.

The Foreign Office spokesman said desecration and damage caused to the mosque during a so-called cordon and search operation and repeated incidence of extra-judicial killings in various places in IOK are manifestations of the unabated state terrorism, to which Kashmiris are subjected in the occupied territory.

This inhuman conduct of Indian forces, he said, is reflective of their moral bankruptcy as well as the prevalent culture of impunity in IOK. Targeting the faith and cultural identity of the people of the occupied territory is in clear violation of basic human norms and fundamental precepts of international law, he added.

History is witness that the use of brutal and indiscriminate force against the Kashmiris and targeting of their religious places have not succeeded in breaking their will. Such attempts will not succeed in the future as well, the spokesman maintained.

He said the government and people of Pakistan will continue to support the Kashmiri people in their just and legitimate struggle for right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.