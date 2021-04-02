HEADLINES

Senior citizens above 65 age can avail walk-in vaccination: NCOC

One million Sinopharm vaccine doses distributed to federating units, NCOC told

By Staff Report

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced Friday that senior citizens aged 65 years or above will be able to avail walk-in vaccination facility from April 3 onwards.

Senior citizens will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine jab at designated vaccination centres across the country, said a tweet by the NCOC.

“Senior citizen above 65 years can now walk into any designated vaccination centre with their CNIC to get on-spot registration and vaccination, with effect from 3rd April 21,” read the NCOC’s tweet.

It also said that they have taken stock of the reported surge of coronavirus positivity cases among children.

“There is no deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves statistics,” it said. “During all three waves, infection ratio in children aged between 1-10 years remained around 3% of total cases.”

The NCOC also expressed concerns over non-adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the masses.

“The forum expressed concerns over non-implementation of NCOC instructions on adherence to SOPs on wearing of masks, social distancing and commercial timings,” read the statement.

The NCOC session headed by its Chairman Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan was held in Islamabad.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to federating units.

It was observed that one million Sinopharm vaccines purchased by Pakistan have been received and distributed amongst all federating units.

The communique added that the provinces [are] to ensure that vaccination targets set by the authority are vigorously pursued.

Previous articlePakistan to help Saudi govt replicate PM Imran’s ‘green initiatives’: Amin
Next articleAnti-India clashes erupt in occupied Kashmir after troops kill 3 fighters
Avatar
Staff Report

1 COMMENT

  1. I am above 65 years of age and received first doze about 20 days ago. Can I walk in for second doze for to any hospital or previous hospital?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

Xi sends best wishes to Alvi for early recovery from Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has sent a letter to President Arif Alvi and wished him a speedy recovery from Covid-19. In his message, Chinese...
Read more
HEADLINES

PDM to issue notices to PPP, ANP for violating Steering Committee’s decision

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s (PDM) Steering Committee has decided to issue show cause notices to Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and Awami National Party (ANP)...
Read more
HEADLINES

‘Divide and rule is the strategy of non-democratic forces’, Bilawal advises PDM

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari denied that his party's relations with key parties of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had worsened, adding...
Read more
HEADLINES

Hammad reiterates commitment to implement reforms agenda

Finance Minister Hammad Azhar has reiterated the government's commitment to implement the reforms agenda for socio-economic development of the country. The finance minister expressed this...
Read more
HEADLINES

Veteran folk singer Shaukat Ali passes away

Celebrated folk singer Shaukat Ali passed away in Lahore on Friday where he was being treated at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH). The ailing singer...
Read more
HEADLINES

Miftah cleared by SHC’s election tribunal for NA-249 polls

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) Election Tribunal on Friday rejected the plea of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) seeking disqualification of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

Letters

Women prisoners ignored

Recently, the Punjab government ordered that the wife of a prisoner can stay with her husband for three days every three months for which...

Workplace harassment

Role of perceptions in Indo-Pak relations

Babar century helps Pakistan beat South Africa off last ball

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.