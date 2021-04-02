Senior citizens above 65 age can avail walk-in vaccination: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) announced Friday that senior citizens aged 65 years or above will be able to avail walk-in vaccination facility from April 3 onwards.

Senior citizens will be able to get the coronavirus vaccine jab at designated vaccination centres across the country, said a tweet by the NCOC.

“Senior citizen above 65 years can now walk into any designated vaccination centre with their CNIC to get on-spot registration and vaccination, with effect from 3rd April 21,” read the NCOC’s tweet.

It also said that they have taken stock of the reported surge of coronavirus positivity cases among children.

“There is no deviation in positivity ratio in children as compared to previous waves statistics,” it said. “During all three waves, infection ratio in children aged between 1-10 years remained around 3% of total cases.”

The NCOC also expressed concerns over non-adherence to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) by the masses.

“The forum expressed concerns over non-implementation of NCOC instructions on adherence to SOPs on wearing of masks, social distancing and commercial timings,” read the statement.

The NCOC session headed by its Chairman Asad Umar and co-chaired by National Coordinator Lieutenant General Hamood-uz-Zaman Khan was held in Islamabad.

The forum expressed satisfaction over the procurement process of vaccines and its subsequent rollout process to federating units.

It was observed that one million Sinopharm vaccines purchased by Pakistan have been received and distributed amongst all federating units.

The communique added that the provinces [are] to ensure that vaccination targets set by the authority are vigorously pursued.