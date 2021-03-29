Woman axed to death for honour, paramour injured

NASIRABAD: A woman was axed to death for honour and her alleged paramour was injured in the attack on Monday.
Police said that the incident took place in Goth Muhammad Amin Leghari area of district Nasirabad district where culprits axed to death a woman and injured her alleged paramour.
The culprits fled the scene after committing the murder.
The body and injured were shifted to hospital for medico-legal formalities and police, after registering a case against the culprit, started raids for their arrest.
