President Alvi, Pervaiz Khattak test positive for Covid-19

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi and Minister for Defence Pervaiz Khattak have tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. May Allah have mercy on all Covid affectees. Had 1st dose of vaccine but antibodies start developing after 2nd dose that was due in a week. Please continue to be careful,” the president said in a tweet posted on his social media account.

Begum Samina Alvi, wife of President Alvi, said she had her test done too, was negative and quarantining.

About President Alvi, she said that he had mild symptoms but was in good spirit.

“Alhamdulillah President @ArifAlvi has mild symptoms but is in good spirits,” Begum Samina Alvi said on twitter.

“I had my test done too & am negative & quarantining. We had our vaccine 1st dose done but it takes time to build immunity & I request everyone to please continue to get vaccinations done & practice SOPs [Standards Operating Procedures],” she added.

Meanwhile, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in a tweet on Monday said that Defence Minister Pevaiz Khattak had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

“Pervaiz Khattak is diagnosed with Covid positive. Get well soon PK,” Imran Ismail said in his tweet.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan also tested positive for Covid-19 on March 20.

However, According to Special Assistant to PM on National Health Sevices Dr Faisal Sultan, the prime minister had made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters remained stable.

“PM Imran Khan has made steady clinical recovery from Covid and his lab parameters have remained stable. He has been advised that he may resume work and build up his work routine over the next few days. This is in line with national and int’l guidelines,” Dr Faisal said in a tweet on Sunday.