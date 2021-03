SHEIKHUPURA: At least five people were killed and 12 others injured when a bus collided with a trailer on Sunday in Punjab, media reported.

The accident happened in the wee hours of the day in the Sheikhupura district when a speeding passenger bus collided head-on with a trailer, the reports said.

The victims have been shifted to the hospital.

Road accidents are frequent in the country mainly due to poor roads, badly maintained vehicles, and unprofessional driving.