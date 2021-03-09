NA-75 Daska re-polls: Appointments of police, administrative officers notified

DASKA: The appointments of police and administrative officers have been notified on Tuesday following the decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold a re-poll in the NA-75 Daska constituency.

Gujranwala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sohail Ashraf has been given an additional charge of Gujranwala commissioner and Gujranwala City Police Officer (CPO) Sarfraz Ahmed Falki as regional police officer (RPO).

“Incidents of murders, firing and injuries, bad law and order situation in the subject constituency [created] harassment for voters and other circumstances leading to make the process of results doubtful/unascertainable,” the ECP order noted.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Mir Muhammad Nawaz was given an additional charge of the deputy commissioner and Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Muhammad Imran was given the charge of DPO.

Moreover, the appointments of SDPO Adnan Malik and SDPO Sambharial Rizwan Ahmed were also notified.

It may be noted that the commissioner, deputy commissioner (DC), RPO, DPO and two DSPs had been removed over the directives of the election commission.

Earlier on February 25, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ordered re-polling at all polling stations of NA-75 Sialkot-Daska over rigging.

The ECP after hearing arguments from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and returning officer (RO) had reserved the judgment. Riots had been reported during the polling day and the masses were not provided the right to vote in a true manner.

Terming the polling null and void in the NA-75 Daska, the ECP had ordered re-polling in the constituency on March 18.