Defence minister visits ANP HQ to garner support for Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD: In a new twist to the election for chairman of Senate of Pakistan, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) have sought support from the Awami National Party (ANP) which is a part of the opposition alliance – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak Sunday visited the ANP headquarters to gather support for the upcoming election of the Senate chairman wherein the ruling PTI has put forth Sadiq Sanjarani.

The PTI delegation, including Khattak and Sanjarani, met ANP’s central senior vice president Amir Haider Khan Hoti at Wali Bagh in Peshawar. The ANP leaders present on the occasion included Iftikhar Hussain, Aimal Wali Khan, party’s newly elected senator Arbab Umar Farooq also attended the meeting, MPA Shakeel Bashir Khan Umarzai, and minister from Balochistan Zamrak Khan Achakzai.

According to the sources, the PTI delegation requested the ANP, which has two members in the Senate, to support its candidates in the election of the Senate chairman and its deputy.

Amir Haider Khan thanked the delegation for coming and conceded that while the ANP is part of the PDM, all decisions in the party are made through consultation.

“We will also consult the party about your request.”

He said that resolving political issues through political means is in the interest of the country and the nation.

Though the ANP is a part of the opposition alliance, it is a part of the provincial government in Balochistan where the PTI and BAP are its coalition partners. The sources said that the PTI and BAP had facilitated the win of the ANP Senator from Balochistan in recent Senate elections.

Now both the partners are seeking ANP’s support for the Senate chairman who is a staunch supporter of the ANP.

On the other hand, after the victory of the unanimous candidate of the opposition parties in the Senate, Yousaf Raza Gilani in the Senate election, the PDM has intensified a campaign to win the slots of chairman and deputy chairman of the Senate.

According to details, the PDM leadership has started a consultation in this regard and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and discussed important matters.

The elections for the post of Senate chairman will be held on March 12 after the completion of Sanjrani’s – incumbent Senate chairman – three-year tenure.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had endorsed Sadiq Sanjrani, incumbent Senate chairman, for a second term at the top Senate post, Minister for Information Shibli Faraz announced on Thursday earlier this week.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced Sadiq Sanjrani for Senate Chairmanship,” had tweeted Faraz.

In 2018, Sanjrani, then a little-known politician from Balochistan and backed by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), beat Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Raja Zafarul Haq to become chairman of the upper house.

In 2019, he survived an unexpected no-confidence vote proposed by the joint opposition alliance, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), which holds a majority in the 104-member House.

Political pundits claim many party members did not wish to see Sanjrani again as Senate chairman and wanted the party leadership to nominate an ideological party activist or member for the slot.

Many also believe if the PTI did not back Sanjrani, it would have run the risk of annoying the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), which is now the fourth largest party in the Senate and second-largest party after the PTI in the ruling coalition.