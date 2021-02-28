Opinion

Standing for peace

Avatar
By Editor's Mail
0
0

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday said Pakistan always stood for peace and remained ready to move forward to resolve all outstanding issues with India through dialogue. The Prime Minister congratulated the nation and saluted the armed forces on the second anniversary of the country’s response to India’s illegal, reckless military strikes against Pakistan. “As a proud and confident nation, we responded with determined resolve at a time & place of our choosing,” he said in a series of tweets. Imran Khan said, “We also demonstrated to the world Pakistan’s responsible behaviour in the face of India’s irresponsible military brinkmanship, by returning the captured Indian pilot.” He welcomed restoration of ceasefire between Pakistan and India along the Line of Control.”The onus of creating an enabling environment for further progress rests with India,” he said. The Prime Minister stressed that India must take necessary steps to meet the long-standing demand and right of the Kashmiri people to self determination according to the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Ali Khan

Islamabad

Avatar
Editor's Mail
