Vaccine concerns

Sir, as the rollout for the vaccine to combat covid-19 begins in earnest in the country, the government has announced to equip and spread the vaccine soon to the health works and other victims successfully. But there should not be the concept of excitement in the country. Our government’s words never turn into real actions. Government’s announcement about vaccine is like a daydream without any achievement. This is mysterious. The covid-19 pandemic has destroyed life around the world and changed the manner in which we live for the worse . It has also caused an economic meltdown in many countries, with nations everywhere struggling to recover. Government must make promises to vaccinate the victims of covid-19 pandemic around the country and take this problem serious till covid-19 pandemic should be eradicated soon .

Imtaiz Javid

Awaran

