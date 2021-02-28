Opinion

The Tiger Woods rollover

By Editor's Mail
It is unfortunate to note that the world-renowned golfer Tiger Woods had got injured in a dramatic rollover crash involving his SUV. All the media houses worldwide had started flashing this news piece soon afterwards. In fact, the American golfer was lucky enough to get the immediate help in the accident spot from the authorities nearby. I have been a big admirer of Tiger Woods. I would usually collect and follow so many news tidbits of Woods especially when I had been working in Hyderabad and Cyberabad between 2005 and 2010. In life, an accident is unavoidable but a great measure of precaution will surely avert it. Personally speaking, the memories of a road accident with no casualties involving my many family members are fresh in mind even now. As for such accidents, the first aid, immediate timely treatment and helping hands always play a major role in recovering the victims. I am hoping that many sport personalities like Woods take to and turn to driving as a way away from the tense situations, meaning stress-buster tactics. Rather than driving madly and crazily, there have been various ways to chill out and beat the stress. Water therapy like taking a deep plunge into waterbodies, visiting natural vistas and watering a garden are all some of those ways. Also, Asia has been having plenty of such natural gifts as mountains and seas. My native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil and Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu have been the hubs of beaches, trees, rivers, mountains, seas and greenery activities. The people from all walks of life must visit such places elsewhere for the sake of healthy lifestyle. Having played many a difficult match and having been working hard for longer time, Tiger Woods who has often been the big bet for catchy headlines in the world media circle will recover fully from this current situation soon. Good wishes and good health to Tiger Woods!

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai

You can send your Editor's Mail at: [email protected]

