Federal govt would be responsible if law and order situation deteriorates in Sindh: Nasir

The minister says Sindh government stands by all police officers, who perform their duties honestly

By News Desk

Sindh Minister for Information and Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the federal government has resorted to cheap tactics after some political failures, adding that the transfers of important and capable police officers from the province is the result of its frustration.

Responding to the federal government’s move to transfer senior police officers from the province, the minister, in a press statement on Saturday, warned that the federal government would be responsible, if law and order situation deteriorates in Sindh.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wanted to enslave the Sindh police like they had done in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). “The federation facilitates to strengthen the provinces while these strange and mentally poor rulers are trying to weaken the provinces,” the minister added.

Nasir said that some important police officers, including the inspector general Sindh (IGS), were being targeted without any reason, adding that when the federation failed to get the IGS transferred, it posted many important officers out of the province without any justification.

“The PTI does not tolerate police officers, who have good reputation, and in Punjab and KP, the ruling party has transferred police chiefs frequently,” the minister said and added that the Sindh government stands by all the police officers, who perform their duties honestly.

He quoted the press conference of Sindh governor against the IGS and said that it makes clear what the PTI wants. “They wanted that their land grabbers should be free and above the law,” the minster concluded.

