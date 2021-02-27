CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors till March 14

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that instructions regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travellers to Pakistan have been extended till March 14.

In a notification released on Saturday, the CAA also shared an updated list of countries, classified under categories A, B and C. “The category list of countries from which visitors seek to travel to Pakistan will also remain in effect till March 14,” the aviation authority stated.

According to the list, Category A countries “do not require Covid-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan”. These countries, 24 in total, include Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travellers from these countries coming to Pakistan require a negative Covid-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.

Travel from Category C countries, 15 in total, to Pakistan is restricted and “only allowed as per guidelines of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)”. These countries include South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Any passengers from Category C countries falling under any of the above-mentioned criteria or having stayed in a Category C country within the last 10 days prior to travel to Pakistan “may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan”, the notice added.