NATIONAL

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors till March 14

Travel to Pakistan from Category C countries, including UK, restricted and only allowed as per NCOC guidelines

By Monitoring Report

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has said that instructions regarding standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be followed by all inbound travellers to Pakistan have been extended till March 14.

In a notification released on Saturday, the CAA also shared an updated list of countries, classified under categories A, B and C. “The category list of countries from which visitors seek to travel to Pakistan will also remain in effect till March 14,” the aviation authority stated.

According to the list, Category A countries “do not require Covid-19 PCR test before entry into Pakistan”. These countries, 24 in total, include Australia, China, Iraq, New Zealand, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Singapore.

All countries not listed in Category A or C fall under Category B. Travellers from these countries coming to Pakistan require a negative Covid-19 PCR test which must have been taken 72 hours before travel at the most.

Travel from Category C countries, 15 in total, to Pakistan is restricted and “only allowed as per guidelines of National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC)”. These countries include South Africa, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and the Netherlands.

Any passengers from Category C countries falling under any of the above-mentioned criteria or having stayed in a Category C country within the last 10 days prior to travel to Pakistan “may also be subjected to additional stipulations as specified by the relevant Health Authorities upon arrival in Pakistan”, the notice added.

Previous articleState Under the Burden of Servants
Next articleFederal govt would be responsible if law and order situation deteriorates in Sindh: Nasir
Avatar
Monitoring Report

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

NATIONAL

ECP rejects Shehbaz’s plea to cast Senate vote from Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s plea, seeking permission to cast his vote for the Senate elections...
Read more
NATIONAL

SC to announce verdict on Senate open ballot reference on Monday

The Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan will issue its verdict over the presidential reference on the matter of holding the upcoming Senate elections through...
Read more
NATIONAL

Govt conducts interprovincial police transfers under new rotation policy

The government has introduced a new rotation policy under which senior officers of the Sindh police were transferred to Lahore, according to a notification...
Read more
NATIONAL

Bilawal claims PTI MPs in contact with PPP

KOHAT: Vowing to give a tough time to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government during the Senate elections, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Saturday...
Read more
LAHORE

Hamza released from prison after 20 months

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice President and Punjab Assembly Opposition Leader Hamza Shehbaz was released from prison on Saturday, three days after the...
Read more
NATIONAL

In new video, Abhinandan seeks peace between Pakistan, India

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Army on Saturday published a new video of Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman, the Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot who was captured...
Read more
- Advertisment -

Must Read

NATIONAL

ECP rejects Shehbaz’s plea to cast Senate vote from Lahore

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Saturday rejected Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif’s plea, seeking permission to cast his vote for the Senate elections...

Federal govt would be responsible if law and order situation deteriorates in Sindh: Nasir

CAA extends travel restrictions for visitors till March 14

State Under the Burden of Servants

Pakistan Today
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.